Former Ohio State coordinator fired from NFL job after leaving Buckeyes this offseason
The grass isn't always greener on the other side, and Ohio State's former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly found that out on Sunday.
Kelly, who left the Buckeyes this past offseason to take the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator role, won't be seeing the end of his time with the organization.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders fired Kelly on Sunday after Las Vegas fell to the Cleveland Browns 24-10.
The Raiders have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, scoring 15 points per game, and Las Vegas couldn't keep Kelly around any longer, fearing it could get worse.
Kelly spent one season as Ohio State's offensive coordinator in 2024, helping the Buckeyes win the national championship.
Even though Kelly only spent one season at Ohio State, he knows all about the brotherhood and spoke about it after he left th Buckeyes in early February.
“What makes Ohio State so special is that, you know, the brotherhood there is real. Those guys truly love each other, and they played for each other and were as connected as any team that I have had an opportunity to be around,” Kelly said, via Eleven Warriors. “From the first day that I got there, I was like, ‘Wow, this is, it's a really mature group, and it's a really focused group.’ And it was definitely the reason, the reason we won was because of those players. And they were special. And that's something that I will always take with me and cherish those memories, but to be around that group of guys is the reason you coach.”
With Kelly now out of a job, he could return to Ohio State next season. Current Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is rumored to be a top candidate for several college football head coaching vacancies. If he decides to leave the Buckeyes, there’s a possibility that Kelly could return to take over the offensive coordinator position.
Kelly wasn't the only big-time coordinator to leave Ohio State this past offseason; defensive coordinator Jim Knowles also left to take the same role at Penn State.
Just like Kelly, there is a chance Knowles will be out of a job next season, as Penn State already fired head coach James Franklin last month, and if the new Nittany Lions head coach doesn't want Knowles back, he could be looking for a new job elsewhere.
Both former coordinators from last season's Ohio State team are having a rough time showing that head coach Ryan Day is a better coach than people think.