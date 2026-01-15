Former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles receives positive NFL Draft projection

The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost multiple players to the NFL Draft, but one might not affect the defense as much as linebacker Sonny Styles.

During this past season, Styles made some noise with his play, finishing with 83 tackles, three pass deflections, one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception, and he was also named a first-team All-American and All-Big Ten. In three years with the Buckeyes, he made the All-Big Ten team twice.

It's now time for Styles to depart for the NFL after declaring for the draft, but the real question is, how does he compare to other linebackers in the league?

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah is a big fan of Styles and took to social media to praise him.

"Sign me up for Ohio St LB Sonny Styles! Perfect for today's NFL. 6'4 3/8 237 LB former safety with outstanding instincts, range and physicality. Gives me Fred Warner vibes. The game vs Indiana is a highlight tape."

The unique part is that Styles played in the secondary and bulked up to become a linebacker. It's easy to see how draft experts can get excited about an athletic linebacker who can stop the run, rush the passer, and drop back into coverage at the same time.

How does Styles project at the next level?

Styles would fit perfectly for a defense that relies on speed off the edge and can play like Micah Parsons. Any defense that runs a 3-4 and allows the linebacker to be a pass rusher would be big, as the Buckeyes did not use Styles as a pass rusher as much.

One major advantage for Styles is that he's played in a pro-style defense at Ohio State with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, which puts him light-years ahead of the rest of the prospects in the NFL Draft. The football IQ is there for Styles, and he has incredible instincts to know precisely where the ball carrier is to run towards him and make the tackle.

There's no doubt that Styles is an easy first-round pick, but it is a matter of where he lands in that round. He's got the talent, the smarts, and the instincts to be a top 10 pick for any NFL team looking to build their linebacker room around him.

Buckeyes fans can bet that Styles won't have to wait long to hear his name called as a first-round pick by some NFL team in need of defensive help.