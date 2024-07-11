Former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Ripped By Giants In Hard Knocks
The New York Giants are being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks this summer, and in a recent episode, former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was filmed in a pre-draft interview with the club. In the process, Harrison was asked about now-former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.
Giants wide receivers coach Mike Groh saw the opportunity to take a shot at McCord's accuracy on a particular pass, and he attempted to bait Harrison into ripping the signal-caller (not to mention his high-school buddy), as well.
Harrison wisely refused to fall for the trap, but man...McCord caught some heat here.
The clip in question shows McCord missing what should have been a touchdown pass to Harrison on a back-shoulder throw.
"I don't say nothing to quarterbacks," Harrison replied when asked what he said to McCord once he got back into the huddle.
Groh then further tried to prod Harrison by saying that it was a "(expletive) throw" by McCord.
Harrison continued to maintain his composure, saying that he always takes it upon himself to make the play and never blames the quarterback.
Well done on Harrison for taking the high road (and avoiding a clear trap).
McCord transferred to Syracuse after last season. He spent three years at Ohio State in total but did not become the full-time starting signal-caller until 2023. In 12 games last season, he threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes.
Not C.J. Stroud numbers, but also hardly terrible (but I guess that comes with the territory given the sky-high expectations in Columbus).
Meanwhile, Harrison established himself as a generational prospect at wide out, hauling in 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Harrison was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft back in April.