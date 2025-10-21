Former Ohio State star explains why Buckeyes have slowest offensive pace this season
The Ohio State Buckeyes have stood out as one of the top teams in college football this season, thanks to their exceptional performance on both offense and defense.
Ohio State's defense is yielding an impressive average of just 5.8 points per game, especially considering they've gone up against three strong offensive teams: Texas, Washington and Illinois. While the defense is putting in a solid effort, the offense is also shining, consistently scoring over 30 points in five out of seven games.
The Buckeyes boast one of the most talented offenses in the country, featuring quarterback Julian Sayin and receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. However, they currently sit at the bottom in an offesine raking.
According to TeamRankings.com, the Buckeyes have the slowest offensive pace in college football, snapping the ball every 31.5 seconds. In contrast, Florida Atlantic boasts the fastest offensive pace in the country, running a play every 21.1 seconds.
Depsite having the slowest pace in the courty Ohio State's offesne is finding away to put a handful of points on the board each week and former Buckeyes linebacker Bobby Carpenter isn't worried about the teams pace of play.
"You can control the ball, and you can keep your defense, which is really good, fresh," Carpenter said on Monday during the "Bobby Carpenter Show" via the BIGPLAY Sports Network.
The Buckeyes' slow-paced offense has disappointed fans who are eager to see their talented team light up the scoreboard. However, head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline are taking a more clever approach by not having the offense operate at a faster pace.
Ohio State aims to compete in 16 games this season, which would include reaching the Big Ten Championship, securing a bye in the College Football Playoffs, and ultimately making a run for the National Championship.
The Buckeyes had one of the slowest-paced offenses in the country last season, but they picked up the pace come playoff time, ultimately leading them to win the title.
Winning regular season games is important because that's how teams secure a spot in the playoffs. However, Ohio State understands that with its schedule, it can hold back a few strategies and still get the job done.
The Buckeyes will be facing Penn State, Purdue, UCLA and Rutgers in their next four games. Likely after that, they will open up their offense, starting with the crucial matchup against Michigan.