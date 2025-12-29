Four Buckeyes out, two doubtful for Ohio State vs. Miami

As the Buckeyes approach the 2025 College Football Playoff, multiple players will be sidelined with injuries, while a pair appears to be doubtful for the Cotton Bowl.

According to Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope on X, safety Malik Hartford, defensive lineman Logan George, wide receiver Quincy Porter and quarterback Mason Maggs have been listed as out for No. 2 Ohio State’s CFP quarterfinal matchup against No. 10 Miami on Wednesday. Additionally, right guard Tegra Tshabola and defensive lineman Ahmed Tounkara are doubtful.

Of those six, Tshabola and Porter will likely cause the biggest impact from their absence.

During Ohio State's 13-10 Big Ten Championship Game loss against the Indiana Hoosiers, Tshabola left the game early in the second half and never returned. While there is no specification on what injury the right guard is dealing with, coach Ryan Day did give an update on Tshabola’s condition.

“We’re going to take it as it goes, but it will probably be a little while, at least a few weeks, anyway,” Day said.

Redshirt freshman Gabe VanSickle and sophomore Josh Padilla will rotate at right guard in place of Tshabola during the Cotton Bowl. On Ohio State’s depth chart, last updated Dec. 17, VanSickle was listed as the second-string left guard, while Padilla was the third-string right guard.

Porter, who has been unavailable multiple times this season, will not play against the Hurricanes. The freshman reserve wide receiver has caught four passes for 59 yards this season.

Now that the former five-star recruit sidelined once again, quarterback Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes’ offense must continue to rely heavily on wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

With the depth at wide receiver thinner than usual, Ohio State’s pass-catching corps could be tested down the stretch of the CFP. As Smith and Tate have both dealt with nagging injuries earlier in the season that could be re-aggravated at any point, Porter’s continued absence could carry larger ramifications if the freshman remains sidelined.

Six more Buckeyes were listed as probable, however, giving Ohio State some much-needed depth as they make their 2025 CFP debut. Most notably, nose tackle Will Smith Jr. looks to take the field against the Hurricanes, a solid backup option to Kayden McDonald.

Smith has accounted for 18 total tackles this season, half of which were solo tackles.

Below is the entire initial injury report for the Buckeyes.

OUT:

#9 Junior S Malik Hartford

#11 Freshman WR Quincy Porter

#16 Senior QB Mason Maggs

#48 Junior DL Logan George

DOUBTFUL:

#59 Sophomore DL Ahmed Tounkara

#77 Senior RG Tegra Tshabola

PROBABLE:

#8 Freshman WR De’Zie Jones

#21 Freshman RB Anthony Rodgers

#24 Freshman S Deshawn Stewart

#30 Freshman S Cody Haddad

#53 Junior NT Will Smith Jr.

#73 Sophomore OL Devontae Armstrong