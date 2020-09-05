SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Kirk Herbstreit Delivers Passionate, Emotional Speech on Social Injustice

Brendan Gulick

College GameDay is arguably the most popular shows in the country during Saturdays in the Fall for so many reasons - not the least of which is the extremely well-respected talent lineup that discuss all of the important issues in college football.

Today, as college football season officially kicks off, College GameDay took a "virtual" center stage as it did a remote production because of the pandemic. But that didn't dampened the effect of perhaps the most passionate plea of the year in sports.

College football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit took a few minutes to share his thoughts and feelings about how racial injustice is impacting our society. As he fought through tears, Herbstreit shared how being in a football locker room teaches young men to trust one another and remove prejudice. His passionate speech took social media by storm.

You can watch his emotional comments in the video provided by College GameDay.

“It's remarkable to see players have an opportunity to come together and this show, with Maria (Taylor) giving them that platform to express how they feel,” Herbstreit said. “If you're a white player in these locker rooms, it's incumbent on you to really help with the change. I think Trevor Lawrence has been involved. I think it's one thing to have rallies. It's one thing to skip practices...to make a statement. My question is, what's next? What will lead to change? I was talking to David Shaw, the head coach of Stanford, he shared a quote to me and it reminded me... from Benjamin Franklin. ‘Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as to those who are.’

“The black community is hurting. How do you listen to these stories and not feel pain and not want to help? Wearing a hoodie and putting your hands at 10-2. Oh god, I better look out because I'm wearing Nike gear. What are we talking about? You can't relate to that if you're white but you can listen. You can try to help because this is not okay. It's just not. We gotta do better man. We gotta lock arm and arm and be together. In a football locker room, that's gone. We gotta do better.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

GAME PREVIEW: Ohio State Launches Virtual Season at Illinois

After months of working through COVID-19, the Buckeyes get back on the gridiron against the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Class of 2021 Punter Jesse Mirco Officially Signs Letter of Intent

23-year old Australian committed back in May. Read more about him here.

Adam Prescott

by

1MoreRebuild

Ohio State Survives Massive Scare, Escapes Illinois in Virtual Opener

Blake Haubeil's last-second field goal helps the Buckeyes avoid a monumental upset, emerging victorious, 27-24, from Memorial Stadium. Check out the highlights from week 1.

Adam Prescott

by

AutoCoachO

BuckeyesNow Reacts to Ohio State Virtual Win over Illinois

After Ohio State sneaks by Illinois in our virtual season-opener, the team at BuckeyesNow reacts to the win and takes you behind the scenes of how the project became a reality.

Brendan Gulick

New England Patriots Releasing Rashod Berry

Berry signed with the Pats back in May after going undrafted in April. Read more about his journey.

Brendan Gulick

New York Giants Release Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor

The final 53-man rosters had to be submitted Saturday by 4:00 p.m. EST and the Giants have released two former Buckeyes. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Cleveland Browns Need Denzel Ward's Leadership Now More Than Ever

With a thin secondary due to injuries, third-year corner will be relied on to guide younger players.

Jake Hromada

by

ActionJacksonnn

Buckeye Recruits See Dominance, Heartbreak in Friday Night Results

See how Ohio State's 2021 and 2022 football commits fared to begin the weekend.

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: Mike Locksley Raises $40K for Potential Reward, Penn State Lands Big In-State Recruit

Maryland football coach wants more information about his son's 2017 death, while James Franklin and Penn State keep a 2022 recruit home.

Adam Prescott