How LeBron James Paid Tribute to Ohio State Buckeyes While Making NBA History

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James never shies away from the spotlight, especially when it comes to passionately supporting his favorite college team: the Ohio State Buckeyes.

His latest example came Thursday night, as the Lakers (33-21) defeated the Dallas Mavericks (19-35) to snap a two-game slide in a 124-104 triumph at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. James, once again, was stellar. He led all scorers with 28 points, which included achieving a bit of NBA history. Among the plethora of accolades the four-time NBA champion has, his latest is certainly going to carry some merit.

The 41-year-old secured a triple-double, also adding 10 rebounds and 12 assists. While it may be routine for some, it's historic for James, as he is the oldest player ever to do so (regardless of era or a past/present argument).

While a minor touch, James rocked custom Ohio State kicks (23 PEs) which caught the attention of the Buckeyes' 'X' (formerly Twitter) community.

Those who follow James' deep-rooted ties to Akron are likely aware of his support for the Buckeyes. James, especially in the off-season, is seen roaming the sidelines at games or live-tweeting reactions to games during the fall. He even narrated a College Football Playoff promo package during the Buckeyes' national title run, which concluded the 2024-25 season.

Although James never formally played college basketball, he was nearly recruited by former Buckeyes football coach Jim Tressel to play wideout. It's a moment Tressel still laughs about today, as he told the story on the It’s All About the Team podcast.

Tressel was blown away by James' high school tape, but his persuasion wasn't enough for him to formally attend Ohio State and instead turn pro in 2003 straight out of high school. Of course, given the stipulations of today's NCAA structure, what James did was an old model that eventual became the one-and-done seen today.

“He was a good wide receiver,” Tressel said. "He was a beast. All you had to do was throw it up there, and he could fly. And he was tough. He had everything.”

James, though, doesn't hide his fandom, especially when it comes to gift-giving (i.e., cleats for the players).

"Ohio State means a lot to me," James said. "If you've followed my journey, I'm a big-time football fan. I played football all the way through high school. It's always been fulfilling to me and an honor for me to be able to give back."

It's safe to assume the James-Ohio State connection may last forever, adding another unique pillar to the program's mystique.