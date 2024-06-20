Incoming AD Ross Bjork Commits Ohio State to NCAA Revenue-Sharing Program
The Ohio State Buckeyes will participate in the NCAA's new revenue-sharing program, incoming director Ross Bjork announced Thursday.
Set to begin next year, the new initiative would allow schools to directly pay their athletes, separate from any Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnerships. Bjork told reporters he currently has a fuzzy picture of what the Buckeyes would do and will know more with time.
"What we're working on right now is what the plan looks like," Bjork said. "We know the percentage. We know the rough calculations. We know there are escalators. That's about all we know now."
Under the rules of the program, Ohio State will be able to share a percentage of the money it collects from ticket sales, media contracts and corporate sponsorships with its athletes. The more money a sport brings in during a given year, the more could be available for its players.
Ohio State will be permitted to spend up to 22% of the average conference school's primary revenues as it sees fit between its over 1,000 varsity athletes. Estimates have the Buckeyes bringing in almost $22 million in 2025 alone, with projections for future seasons going up from there.
Buckeyes football and men's basketball are the only two of the 36 varsity programs that earn a profit. Each of the remaining 34 loses money but is covered in part by the leftovers from the two aforementioned giants.
Thus, there seems to be a dilemma coming down the pipe as to how Ohio State will share its revenue over these programs. Will those who make less receive less, and vice versa?
Bjork said every program will considered when it comes time to share the sugar. Title IX will also be taken into account, according to Bjork.
"There are going to be hard decisions because it's a recalibration of the model," Bjork said. "We are committed to Title IX. We have to be. It's the right thing. But it's also federal law."