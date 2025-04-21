Buckeyes Now

Insider Delivers Perplexing Take on Ohio State Buckeyes Weapon

An insider has revealed a rather perplexing take on this Ohio State Buckeyes star heading into the NFL Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be placing a bevy of players into the professional ranks this week, as the NFL Draft is just a few days away.

But how many Ohio State products will fly off the board in the first round?

It's a tough question to answer given that several Buckeyes players are borderline first-rounders, but one Ohio State star that has gained serious traction as a Day 1 pick is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Many mock drafts have Egbuka going in the 20s, so it certainly wouldn't be jarring to see the 22-year-old hear his name called this Thursday.

However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero recently dropped a rather puzzling take on Egbuka, including him on a list of five "potential surprise first-rounders" in the draft.

Now, to be fair to Pelissero, he noted that he would be surprised if Egbuka doesn't go Round 1 at this point, but if that's the case, then why even mention his name?

Egbuka just completed a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship.

The Tacoma, Wa. native arrived at Columbus in 2021 and put together a pair of 1,000-yard seasons for Ohio State, topping out at 1,151 yards in 2022.

In a draft class that is rife with talent at the wide receiver position, the fact that Egbuka is widely viewed as a top-32 pick is definitely impressive and speaks volumes about the impression he made during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

