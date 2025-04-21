Insider Delivers Perplexing Take on Ohio State Buckeyes Weapon
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be placing a bevy of players into the professional ranks this week, as the NFL Draft is just a few days away.
But how many Ohio State products will fly off the board in the first round?
It's a tough question to answer given that several Buckeyes players are borderline first-rounders, but one Ohio State star that has gained serious traction as a Day 1 pick is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Many mock drafts have Egbuka going in the 20s, so it certainly wouldn't be jarring to see the 22-year-old hear his name called this Thursday.
However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero recently dropped a rather puzzling take on Egbuka, including him on a list of five "potential surprise first-rounders" in the draft.
Now, to be fair to Pelissero, he noted that he would be surprised if Egbuka doesn't go Round 1 at this point, but if that's the case, then why even mention his name?
Egbuka just completed a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship.
The Tacoma, Wa. native arrived at Columbus in 2021 and put together a pair of 1,000-yard seasons for Ohio State, topping out at 1,151 yards in 2022.
In a draft class that is rife with talent at the wide receiver position, the fact that Egbuka is widely viewed as a top-32 pick is definitely impressive and speaks volumes about the impression he made during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run.
