Insider Predicts NFL Draft Destination for Ohio State QB Will Howard
Will Howard has certainly seen his NFL Draft stock rise over the last couple of months, so much so that many now expect the Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback to be a Day 2 pick later this month.
The question is, where will Howard land? There are plenty of teams in need of a signal-caller, but unlike Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, Howard is probably not an opening-day starter.
Well, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright has revealed who he feels is the most probable destination for Howard: the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders swung a trade for Geno Smith earlier this offseason and then signed him to an extension, so they have their answer under center for the time being. However, Smith is 34 years old and is coming off of a so-so 2024 campaign, so it stands to reason that Howard could potentially supplant Smith as Las Vegas' starter in the somewhat foreseeable future.
Howard's journey has been interesting, to say the least. He wasn't even really on anyone's radar entering 2024 as far as the draft was concerned, but thanks to a brilliant showing in the College Football Playoff, his stock has skyrocketed.
During his one and only season with the Buckeyes, Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes, an Ohio State record. Most importantly, he led Ohio State to a national championship.
The 23-year-old definitely has his drawbacks as an NFL talent, but there is no doubting his toughness and his poise in the brightest moments.
