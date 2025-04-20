Ohio State Buckeyes Standout's NFL Draft Ranking Will Shock You
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to place a smorgasbord of players into the NFL Draft next week, and the school may very well set a single-season record for the most names ever drafted.
But which Ohio State player is ultimately the best of the bunch?
You'll get a bunch of different answers depending on who you ask, but one player you generally won't hear named as the top guy is offensive lineman Donovan Jackson.
However, Ethan Woodie of NFL Trade Rumors feels that Jackson is actually the best all-around talent coming out of Columbus this year and has him ranked 14th overall among all of the players heading into the draft.
"One of my favorite players in the draft, Jackson started at left tackle down the stretch for the Buckeyes," Woodie wrote. "His natural home is at guard, but his proven floor at tackle gives him additional utility."
Jackson moved to tackle after a season-ending injury to Josh Simmons, and while there was a whole lot of concern about how Jackson would handle the position change, he actually excelled, providing quarterback Will Howard with terrific blindside protection on the way to a national championship.
The 22-year-old is generally viewed as a second-round pick going into next week, and at this point, it would actually be a bit surprising if Jackson did fly off the board on Day 1.
That being said, Woodie clearly feels that Jackson has elite NFL talent, and based on his versatility, perhaps there will be a team that jumps at the chance to add him in the first round.
