Jake Diebler Shares Message on Ohio State’s Future After Loss to TCU

Ohio State’s season ended in a narrow loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, but head coach Jake Diebler made it clear his focus extended well beyond the final score.

“Yeah, I just want to start and say what a blessing it is to coach this group of guys,” Diebler said. “When we started out in June, we talked about being a family and we talked about just pouring everything we had into working extremely hard and this group did that.”

If anything, Diebler suggested the outside view may not fully capture what this team endured to get this far. “If you knew half of what this team went through to get to this point, you would get to see why I just believe so much in the character of this team and the character of these individuals.”

What Diebler's message means for Buckeyes

That message, centered on connection and resilience, carried throughout his postgame remarks.

Ohio State struggled early against TCU’s defensive pressure before responding with a strong second half, a stretch Diebler believes reflected the identity his team built over the course of the season.

But as the moment shifted from the game itself to the bigger picture, the head coach emphasized what he hopes defines the program moving forward.

“I hope people saw and appreciate the toughness and family atmosphere we have in this program,” he said. “That’s what this program was built upon, being tough and being connected.”

For a coach still building his program, the focus remained on development as much as results. “Growth is one of the foundational pillars of our program,” Diebler said. “I can leave that locker room today saying each and every single young man in our program grew as a man and as a player.”

That belief ultimately comes back to who this group is beyond basketball.

“We’ve been a resilient group all season. We showed that today.”

“These are great young men in that locker room,” Diebler said. “Really good basketball players certainly, but great young men.”

Despite trailing by 15 points at halftime and then surging ahead to a 5-point lead in the closing minutes, Diebler made it clear he doesn’t view the season through that lens alone. The growth of the program is about more than just today's outcome.

“We took a step forward as a program this year,” he said. “This is a step and we got to get ready to get to the next step.”