Ohio State's Jake Diebler All-Time NCAA Tournament Record and Best Finishes

The Ohio State Buckeyes have continued to play the role of the underdog as the NCAA Tournament draws closer to fruition. In Greenville, South Carolina, coach Jake Diebler's Buckeyes get a crack at the TCU Horned Frogs, a matchup ESPN predicts the Buckeyes have a 65.8 percent chance to win.

Thursday's game against the Horned Frogs (12:15 p.m. ET, truTV) marks Diebler's true opportunity to win in the NCAA Tournament. Diebler is 46-30 as a head coach, having coached only in the NIT, where he went 2-1, but was part of a select few NCAA Tournaments as an assistant under now-retired Thad Matta.

Diebler told reporters how excited he is for the opportunity to coach Ohio State during the sport's biggest stage, having only served as the interim coach just two seasons ago.

"We've dealt with a ton of adversity, certainly this season and in the past year," Diebler said. "But we got a group that's connected. And our chemistry has been a big reason. We got really good players. That's been a big reason why we've gotten to this point. But again, we've still got a final chapter for this season to write. And I'm looking forward to seeing how that plays out."

Diebler said the Horned Frogs are a talented group, but also one that should not be taken lightly.

"So excited about the opportunity to go up against a coach with that type of resume and against a team that's going to play really tough," Diebler said of TCU coach Jamie Dixon. "And that's what we do. So it should be a really fun game. I think you got two high-level teams who are playing some really good ball down the stretch. And we're excited. But coach Dixon's well-respected and certainly familiar with the success he's had in his career."

Diebler said while the Big Ten Tournament is behind the team entirely, it's definitely a learning lesson that a longer journey to remain in Chicago should be key for future years, regardless of where the tournament is held. Therefore, it serves more as a spring board to the NCAA Tournament than anything else.

"I think there's a chemistry within our program, players, coaches, everybody involved is on the same page and everybody's moving in the same direction," Diebler said. "And so, we want to ride that momentum as long as we possibly can."

We'll see how far Ohio State can go. Only time will tell.