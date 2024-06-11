Jake Diebler Teases New Major Home-and-Home Series for Ohio State Men's Basketball
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler certainly knows how to generate offseason buzz.
Buckeyes men's basketball has been in the headlines a lot recently, despite it being their offseason. It seems like there is always something to talk about with Diebler's squad, whether it be additions (or subtractions) through the transfer portal, changes to the coaching staff, or schedule announcements.
There was little hype surrounding Monday's press conference with Diebler if any at all. With how busy the last month had been for the new head coach, it was hard to believe there would be even more news to share.
Diebler stunned everyone in attendance when he announced Ohio State was "getting close" to announcing a two-game series with a big-time opponent. According to the Buckeyes' helmsman, the home-and-home split could start as early as this season.
"I think we’re getting close to finalizing another home-and-home deal that would be with another high major team," Diebler said. "Our preference is to start that at home this year. I think our fans? It’s great for our fans to be able to have that.”
Ohio State had apparently reached out to several teams about booking a home-and-home series for the next two seasons, to mixed effect. Diebler told reporters that the search for another opponent has been difficult.
"It’s hard right now," Diebler said. "We’ve reached out to just, really, tons and tons of teams who would be probably, in the last few years, considered to be the top-end teams in each respective power conference to try and schedule but a lot of teams are transitioning from home-and-homes to neutral-site games. So it has been a challenge, certainly, to fill out the schedule."
Ohio State fans are already flooding social media with thoughts of which team Diebler could be referring to. Assuming Diebler is right about the expected timeline for the series, more information should come within the next few months.