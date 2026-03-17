One Thing Ohio State Can’t Do in First Round Matchup Against TCU

The Ohio State Buckeyes are back in the Big Dance after almost four years, and they'll be facing TCU on Thursday.

Ohio State received the No. 8 seed in the East Region, while TCU is ranked No. 9. It's a mixed blessing for the Buckeyes to be seeded No. 8. At the same time, they get the advantage of being the higher seed in their first-round matchup, but they risk being the lower seed in the Round of 32 if they advance.

Duke has the top seed in the East region and is also recognized as the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament. If the Buckeyes and Blue Devils win in the first round, they will face each other on Saturday, which could pose a challenge for Ohio State as it prepares to take on TCU.

Ohio State can't look past TCU

The Buckeyes can’t focus on the Blue Devils while they are trying to beat the Horned Frogs, or it could be a bad day for Ohio State.

As Duke gears up for a potential championship run in the NCAA Tournament, the team is facing internal issues. Two key players, guard Caleb Foster and center Patrick Ngongba II, both missed the ACC Tournament due to injuries.

Foster has a fractured foot that could keep him out of the entire tournament, which means he wouldn't be able to play against Ohio State. Ngongba has a chance to play this weekend, but there's no guarantee since he's dealing with foot discomfort.

If Foster and Ngongba aren’t part of the potential lineup for a possible matchup, this might work in favor of the Buckeyes. They could be tempted to look ahead, thinking that if they manage to defeat TCU, it might help them take down the No. 1 seed.

Typically, teams that start looking ahead to their next opponent struggle in the game they’re currently playing. If Ohio State isn’t focused on TCU, there’s a solid chance it could be heading home before it even gets a shot at playing Duke.

The Blue Devils are often seen as one of the most disliked teams in all of college basketball, and anyone who manages to defeat them in the NCAA Tournament is viewed almost as a hero. The Buckeyes could have their first real shot at achieving this, especially since Duke’s first matchup is against the No. 16 seed, Siena. Historically, there have only been two instances of No. 16 seeds upsetting No. 1 seeds in the tournament, so the odds aren’t really in its favor.