Jeremiah Smith Earns Top Honor in EA Sports College Football 27

One of college football’s most expected comebacks is just around the corner, as EA Sports’ College Football 27 is set to hit stores in less than a week.

Obviously, some of the most anticipated features of the videogame are player and team ratings, where the Ohio State Buckeyes hold a predominant spot among all programs.

With an overall team rating of 90, the Buckeyes are tied with the reigning National Champions Indiana Hoosiers as the second-highest ranked teams in the country with a 90, just below Oregon’s 91. They are followed closely by Notre Dame and Texas, tied at 89.

However, one Ohio State superstar stands above everybody else, as wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the only player in the whole game with a 99 overall rating. This makes Smith, who appeared on the cover of last year’s game along with Alabama’s Ryan Williams, as the highest rated wide receiver, as well.

No player had ever earned a 99 overall rating at the time of the game's launch before Smith did it this season.

The next highest rated players are Indiana’s tackle Carter Smith and Notre Dame’s cornerback Leonard Moore, tied at 97.

Quarterback Julian Sayin is the next best-rated Ohio State player, at 94. He's coming off a season where he placed fourth in the Heisman voting.

Which Ohio State Players have a Top-10 rating in their position group in College Football 27?

Including Smith and Sayin, six Buckeyes’ players are among the Top-10 in their respective positions for the ‘27 game.

Sayin is the second-highest quarterback in the game, following Oregon’s Dante Moore with a 95 overall.

The Buckeyes also placed two guards among the Top-10 in the game, with left guard Luke Montgomery tied third with a 92 overall rating, and right guard Austin Siereveld tying for seventh on the strength of a 90 rating.

Carson Hinzman, a first-team All-American last season, is the ninth-best ranked center in the game today with an 88 overall score.

As an offense, Ohio State has the highest ranking in the game, a 92 overall.

But the Buckeyes defense which just lost a ton of talent in the NFL Draft will start the season with an 88 overall rating.

Only one Buckeyes’ defensive player is ranked in the Top-10 of his position; defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. sports a 90 overall that has him tied for eighth overall among edge linemen.

The ratings will adjust accordingly to reflect what happens on a weekly basis with the real-life game once the season begins, but seeing Ohio State and its players rated so high before the game is launched is a direct result of the Buckeyes' sky-high expectations for the upcoming campaign.