Why NFL Scouts Have Been All Over Ohio State Fall Camp

Ohio State started fall camp on Aug. 6, drawing plenty of attention from NFL scouts.

Former Ohio State star Bobby Carpenter said there were probably 15 NFL scouts each day at the first couple of practices.

"I bet almost the whole NFL was there between the two days," Carpenter said Tuesday on BIGPLAYs' "Bobby Carpenter Show." "And they were all pumped, and I'm asking them, like, what did this team look like? What did that team look like? One of my friends from the [Dallas] Cowboys said, 'This team looks better than last year. I know they're just walking out; they don't have pads on, but they look faster, stronger. They look just as good, if not better, on paper right now.'"

NFL scouts were all over Ohio State’s training camp 👀



One Cowboys scout told @Bcarp3:



“Dude, this team looks better than last year.”



Presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/4bssTMfs38 pic.twitter.com/1Oxc9M4i8T — Bobby Carpenter Show (@BobbyCarpShow) August 11, 2026

Ohio State hit the transfer portal this offseason

It's actually not that unbelievable to think Ohio State could be better than it was last season. Even though the Buckeyes saw 11 of their players from last season drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, they did reload in a big way this offseason.

Ohio State decided to hit the transfer portal hard. The Buckeyes brought in almost one or two transfers at almost every position. Ohio State went heavy on offense, bringing in Florida running back Ja'Kobi Jackson, LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker, UTSA receiver Devin McCuin, Ohio tight end Mason Williams and Northwestern tight end Hunter Welcing.

The Buckeyes also focused heavily on strengthening their defense. They brought in Alabama pass rusher Qua Russaw, along with his teammate, defensive tackle James Smith. Additionally, the Buckeyes added defensive tackle John Walker from UCF, Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro, cornerback Dominick Kelly from Georgia, safety Earl Little Jr. from Florida State and safety Terry Moore from Duke.

The Buckeyes could look to have the same success this season as in 2024

Many of those players have plenty of Division I experience. Ohio State may not be as talented as it was last season, but it could be a lot deeper. The Buckeyes have the potential to go four to five players deep at almost every position, which is significant. This depth lets starters rest for a few plays or series without the team missing a beat when backups come in.

To win a championship, teams need depth, and Ohio State had that in 2024, which contributed to their success. Now, they could be in a similar position this season.