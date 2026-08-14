Ohio State Buckeyes Announce Themes for 2026 Home Games

The Ohio State Buckeyes have revealed the themes for all home games for the 2026 college football season.

The Buckeyes begin their season at home against Ball State on September 5th. This will be a big day for the program and its history as former head coach Jim Tressel will be enshrined in the Ohio Stadium Ring Of Honor. Tressel will become the third coach in program history to receive the honor, joining Paul Brown and Woody Hayes.

Another key event set to take place in week one is the Alumni Band & Spirit Day. The event is held every year for current and former members of the band. The event will feature pregame and in-game performances.

The final event taking place on the action packed season opener will be Senior Day. This is a major change to the tradition from previous years as the ceremony was normally held before the final home game of the season. Each Ohio State senior and underclassmen expected to leave for the NFL will get the chance to hear their name called.

The week three matchup against Kent State will be "Helmet Stripe" themed. This theme was introduced last season in their week two matchup against Ohio University. Fans will be asked to wear certain colors corresponding to where they are sitting. The combination of colors will represent the Ohio State helmets. In addition, that day will also be the Scarlet & Gray Game, honoring all of Ohio State's student-athletes. The final event taking place will be Faculty & Staff Appreciation.

The Buckeyes will take on Illinois in week four of the season. The weekend of that matchup will serve as Hall Of Fame Weekend. The event will celebrate each member of the Ohio State Athletics Hall Of Fame Class of 2026.

The Buckeyes will take on Maryland in week six. The matchup will serve as the Homecoming Game on Ohio State's Homecoming Weekend.

The Buckeyes take on the Oregon Ducks on November 7th. While a specific theme is not listed, the game will be their first matchup since the Buckeyes dominant 41-21 victory in the College Football Playoff. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Buckeyes in week six of that same season.

The November 14th matchup against Northwestern will be Military Appreciation themed. The event honors current and former members of the United States Military.

The matchup against Michigan in the final week of the regular season needs no theme. Each person in Ohio Stadium will need to bring the energy as the Buckeyes look to repeat last season's victory. The Game will take place on November 28th at 12:00 PM.