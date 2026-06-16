Jeremiah Smith Puts On Recruiter Hat With Pitch to 5-Star Top Wideout Prospect

The Ohio State Buckeyes already own the country’s most impressive wide receiver room, led by Jeremiah Smith, arguably the best college football player regardless of position.

That doesn’t mean the Buckeyes aren’t keeping an eye on the future. And even as Smith is gearing up for what’s most likely his last season in Columbus before he becomes a Top-5 NFL Draft pick, he’s still an important piece of that future.

A few days after the top wide receiver recruit in the 2027 class -- 5-star Monshun Sales -- concluded his official visit to Ohio State, Smith once again stepped into the recruiter role in hopes of landing the Lawrence North (Indiana) star.

Sales posted a picture on his Instagram account wearing a Buckeyes’ uniform, with the caption reading “Zone 6”, a reference to Ohio State’s now legendary wide receiver room.

Smith replied to the post with an invitation.

“Come be great lil bra.”

However, Smith wasn’t the only current Buckeyes wideout trying to recruit Sales. Chris Henry Jr., the top wideout in the nation for the 2026 class and current freshman at Ohio State, also made sure to show some love for Sales among the replies.

Smith actually did something similar with Henry back in December of 2025.

Sales is currently uncommitted, and his home state Hoosiers have been long considered as favorites to sign him, but Ohio State and a few other schools are making a strong push to snatch him away.

How likely is it that Monshun Sales ends up with the Buckeyes?

Ohio State is in the thick of the battle for Sales, with Indiana, Texas, Alabama and Miami still heavily involved.

The 6’ 5’’ 195 pounder is ranked as the No. 9 recruit nationally, and would constitute a big win in the aftermath of Smith’s memorable tenure with the team.

Most importantly, it would help keep Ohio State at the summit among the best wide receiver schools out there, continuing a legacy that includes recent superstars such as Carnell Tate, Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, among others.

Securing Sales would guarantee the Buckeyes a formidable pair for 2027 and beyond, along with Henry, for whomever’s playing quarterback.

The Buckeyes might not be the only national championship contenders fighting for Sales at this point, but Ohio State is the only program that can offer him something truly rare as a part in the Zone 6 legacy, in addition to championship aspirations.