Jeremiah Smith reveals he helped recruit Ohio State's top 2026 prospect

The recruitment of five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was a whirlwind for Ohio State down the stretch.

After former offensive coordinator Brian Hartline announced at the end of 2025 that he would be leaving the Buckeyes to take the head coaching position with South Florida, Henry contemplated not going through with his commitment to Ohio State.

It appears one of his future teammates heavily influenced Henry’s decision to ultimately stick with the Buckeyes.

During an episode of I AM ATHLETE’s college football YouTube series “I AM NEXT,” rising junior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith detailed that he played a major role in recruiting Henry to the Buckeyes. Smith also revealed recruiting Henry to the Scarlet and Gray was a first for the star receiver.

“Me, myself personally, [Henry is] probably the first one,” Smith said when asked how many players he has had a hand in recruiting for Ohio State.

“It’s gonna be pretty special with him on the other side” pic.twitter.com/Rxj5xPpHMc — Woody (@woodyVSworld) January 15, 2026

Smith recruiting only Henry over his two seasons as Ohio State’s No. 1 receiver is a nod in itself to the quality of the five-star pass catcher. The Buckeyes recruited Quincy Porter, a former five-star prospect in the class of 2025, and rising sophomore receiver De’Zie Jones, a four-star recruit in the same class.

Smith’s action to recruit Henry shows just how important it was for the Buckeyes to gain the Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) wide receiver.

“It’s gonna be pretty special,” Smith said in response to being asked how he felt about Henry joining the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State star later discussed what he told Henry to convince him to come to Columbus, Ohio.

“I don’t really try and force people to come here,” Smith said. “I mean, it should be a no-brainer to come here. I just told him to go with your gut, go where God is telling you to go. At the end of the day, it’s his decision.”

Henry’s decision to honor his 2023 commitment came as Oregon was heavily pursuing the five-star recruit. In fact, many believed that the Ducks were the favorites to land Henry on signing day, with Texas also being in the mix.

What will Chris Henry Jr.'s role be as a freshman?

Henry will be joining a wide receiver room that saw junior Carnell Tate declare for the 2026 NFL draft and multiple outgoing transfers, including Porter, Mylan Graham and Bryson Rodgers. Replacing the former Buckeyes will be incoming transfers Kyle Parker from LSU and Devin McCuin from UTSA.

The shake-up of the wide receiver room leaves Henry with a spot to compete for a starting position. On the Buckeyes’ projected 2026 depth chart, according to Ourlads, David Adolph sits at the Z receiver, while rising senior Brandon Inniss retains his spot as the slot.

Expect Henry to make a major push to start beside Smith, as Adolph’s placement at the top of the depth chart is largely due to roster turnover rather than on-field production.

For Inniss, the veteran Buckeye could face some competition as Ohio State’s No. 1 slot option from McCuin and Parker, but it appears the two will take a rotational role instead.

As a high school freshman, Henry caught 29 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns. The following season, the future Buckeye burst onto the scene with 71 catches for 1,127 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Henry spent the majority of his junior year sidelined due to a knee injury before bouncing back with 28 receptions, 607 yards and six touchdowns in eight games during his senior season.