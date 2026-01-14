Another former Ohio State wide receiver commits to Notre Dame

The transfer portal period has put Ohio State fans through a whirlwind of emotions in the past week, from early on in losing lots of former great talent to recently making some big-time pickups on the defensive side of the ball.

Those pickups were from the SEC in Tuscaloosa to be exact, when yesterday, No. 1 defensive linemen in the portal James Smith committed to the Buckeyes. Along with Smith came a top ten edge rusher in the portal in Qua Russaw, also from the Tide.

The defense for next season seems to be coming together as Smith and Russaw joined Earl Little Jr., Terry Moore, and Christian Alliegro as additions from the portal.

On the offensive side, the luck seems to be running down as today another former Buckeye committed to play at Notre Dame next season.

This Buckeye was wide receiver Mylan Graham, Graham entered the portal over a week ago, on January 5th, and was choosing between the Fighting Irish and a return to Ohio State.

What other OSU player went to Notre Dame?

This is now the second former OSU wideout to commit to Notre Dame, as Quincy Porter also pledged to the Irish just yesterday. Notre Dame head coach and former Buckeye Marcus Freeman appears to have good connections in Columbus still.

Graham was ranked as the 7th best receiver coming out of high school in the 2024 class, behind the likes of Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams. Overall, he was a composite five-star according to 247 Sports and a top 35 player in the nation in the 2024 class.

Graham did not see much playing time in his two years for the Buckeyes. In his freshman year, he sat behind many NFL-caliber guys like Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith, and Carnell Tate. Not registering any stats, he used that as a red-shirt year to maintain another year of eligibility.

This year was more of the same, as Graham caught just six passes for 93 yards, ranked as the 8th highest receiver on the team.

The timing of the transfer did seem interesting, as next season did feel like the time when Graham would get more opportunities on the field with most of the depth leaving the room, except Smith and Brandon Inniss.

In the portal, Graham’s rating took a dip, as he rated the 39th-best receiver available and the 142nd-best player on 247 Sports.

The need for a wide receiver just became much more apparent for Ohio State, not being able to retain Graham or Porter puts them in a spot where an addition becomes imminent.