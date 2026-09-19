Browns vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Bet on Baker Mayfield)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a tough Week 1 game to the Cincinnati Bengals, turning the ball over four separate times.

They'll face their second straight AFC North opponent in Week 2 when they host the Cleveland Browns. The story of the game will be Baker Mayfield taking on his former team.

You can find the odds and a pick for the game in Ryan Gilbert's betting preview from earlier this week. In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite player props for this interconference duel.

Browns vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Baker Mayfield OVER 210.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Deshaun Watson UNDER 175.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Emeka Egbuka Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Baker Mayfield OVER 210.5 Passing Yards (-114)

In the Week 2 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I gave out Baker Mayfield to go over his passing yards total as my No. 7-ranked player prop:

The Browns' defense isn't what it used to be. They finished the opening week ranking 31st in opponent dropback success rate and last in opponent dropback EPA. They also gave up a blistering 10.2 yards per pass attempt.

The only thing that's going to keep Baker Mayfield from going over this total against his former team is if the Buccaneers get up by so much that he doesn't have to throw the ball at all in the second half.

Deshaun Watson UNDER 175.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Deshaun Watson was trending well under his passing yards total last week, but some garbage-time yards in the Browns' final drive of the game put him over his total. I'm going to fade the Browns' quarterback for the second week in a row. This might be our last chance to bet against Watson before he's benched, so let's take advantage of it.

Emeka Egbuka Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Emeka Egbuka is emerging as the Buccaneers' top receiver. He led all receivers in targets (6), receptions (5), and receiving yards (63) last week. Now, he gets to face the Browns' secondary that ranks in the bottom three of the NFL in virtually every single pass defense category. He should have a big game, hopefully resulting in a touchdown.

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