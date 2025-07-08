Jets' Garrett Wilson Lands on List New York Absolutely Loves
Over the past few years, there has been a spirited debate among football fans about which college program is the true "Wide Receiver U," or the school that has produced the most pass-catching talent in the NFL. There are a few different colleges that have a viable claim for the title, including the USC Trojans, with standouts like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Drake London, and Michael Pittman, and the Alabama Crimson Tide with DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, and Calvin Ridley, among others.
Right now, the crown might have to go to the LSU Tigers, who can boast a top-four consisting of Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. The Ohio State Buckeyes aren't quite there yet, but they could topple LSU in a few years when Jeremiah Smith and others enter the league. That said, their current crop of talent isn't anything to scoff at, either.
Between Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Garrett Wilson, OSU boasts some of the most lethal young wideouts in the NFL. Once they reach their physical primes and are joined by Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes could easily overtake LSU.
Wilson has already garnered three incredible seasons under his belt, despite not starting right away for the New York Jets and the inconsistency from the quarterbacks that have been throwing to him in the Meadowlands so far. Through three years, he's racked up 279 catches for 3249 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those numbers put him in the league's top-10 for both receptions and yards, and they also earned him a spot on Jets Wire's "five most team-friendly contracts" list:
"The Jets' primary pass catcher will cost Mougey just $6.5 million versus the cap this season. Wilson will eventually sign a massive contract extension, but the Jets are taking advantage of his rookie contract."
He has a fifth-year option north of $16 million next season. New York will be hoping that he'll make some noise with new quarterback and former Buckeyes teammate Justin Fields in this upcoming campaign and earn a handsome extension before then.