Jeremiah Smith Reveals 'Next Up' WR for Ohio State Buckeyes
If there is someone who knows what it takes to have success right away, it is Jeremiah Smith.
Last year, Smith entered joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as what many believed might have been the best wide receiver prospect in program history. Instead of a fresh-faced freshman, Smith is not pegged as one of the lite receivers in the nation heading into 2025.
Ohio State has developed many great wide receivers and Smith believes the next great one is on his way.
On Tuesday, Smith gave high praise to incoming freshman Quincy Porter.
"Big, tall receiver, just like me," Smith said. "Came in, kept his head down, just working. Next one up, for sure."
Porter committed to Ohio State out of New Jersey powerhouse Bergen Catholic. The five-star wide receiver is ranked No. 2 in New Jersey and is the fourth-ranked receiver nationally, according to 247Sports.
Achieving Smith's level of success in year one is a difficult task, not just for Porter but for any incoming freshman around the nation. Smith totaled 1,315 yards on 76 catches with 15 touchdowns, helping Ohio State win a National Championship.
Porter watched his future team defeat Notre Dame in the final while leading his own team to a state championship. Porter caught 57 passes as a senior, totaling 969 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Ohio State will have a deep group of wide receivers returning this season led by Smith and Carnell Tate. Porter will have to wait his turn but there is no doubt that Ohio State has found another major weapon.