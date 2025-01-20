Johnny Manziel Drops Bold Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish tonight in the national championship game. Both teams have earned their spots in this game and will have a chance to win it all.
Looking at the matchup, many believe that Ohio State has the upper hand. Since the beginning of the season, the Buckeyes have been viewed as the team having the most talented roster in the country.
Despite being viewed as the better team, Ohio State still has to beat Notre Dame. That will be easier said than done.
Another big name has made their prediction for how tonight's game will go. That big name is none other than former star college football quarterback Johnny Manziel.
Manziel spoke out via the Action Network and predicted that the Buckeyes will come out on top tonight.
“I think Ohio State can score 35. So let’s go 35-21 to Ohio State, and crown our national champion,” Manziel said.
He continued further, going more in-depth with why he is making the prediction that he made.
“I think they’re just gonna have to be able to run the ball,” Manziel said. “Riley Leonard’s gonna have to try his best to be able to hit some play action shots. But a lot of this game comes down to the defense for Notre Dame. There’s a lot of pressure on them to stop this Ohio State offense that’s been running it well for the most part throughout this college football playoff."
“They’re gonna have to find a way even if the offense is struggling a little bit. It’s stalling out to be able to keep Notre Dame in this game with some big stops and some turnovers for them. You can’t see Jeremiah Smith running down the field if you’re a Notre Dame fan or it’s gonna be a long day.”
This is a prediction that Ohio State fans can get behind. Manziel has sound reasoning for why he thinks the game will go the way he's projecting it to go.
Hopefully, he ends up being right. The Buckeyes need to take care of business.
All of that being said, we are just hours away from kickoff. Ohio State will kick off against Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. EST and the game can be watched on ESPN.