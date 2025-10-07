Julian Sayin wins another award for continued Ohio State success
It wouldn't be another week without Julian Sayin being given his flowers.
The signal caller for the Ohio State Buckeyes has marched the top team in the nation to a 5-0 record through the first six weeks of the season. Coming out of a bye after the first three non-conference battles of the 2025-26 campaign, the team didn't slow down at all and walloped Big Ten opponents Washington and Minnesota.
Sayin was lights out in both games, one being on the road and the other being a night contest from The Shoe.
The most recent battle at home saw Sayin toss for 23-of-27 for 326 yards and three touchdowns through the air. His completion percentage of 85.2% was his second best on the season, behind his 94.7% mark against Grambling State in the second game of the season.
Due to his play on the field in the 42-3 win over the Golden Gophers, he was lauded with the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.
Sayin was also awarded with the same honors on Sept. 8, after the team's 70-0 win over Grambling State. He passed for a season-high four touchdowns in that game.
However, this success in completing passes and garnering awards is no surprise for the native of Solana Beach, Cali., who has consistently been the top passer in the nation this season.
He currently ranks No. 1 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten in completion percentage, with a season average of 80.2%. He has thrown just 25 incompletions through five games.
Ohio State as a whole seemingly has not been challenged no matter who they play. Earlier in the season they took on the then-No.1-ranked Texas Longhorns, beating them 14-7, followed by a win just a few weeks later over one of the top offenses in the nation from the Washington Huskies.
Each time it seemed that Sayin would be knocked off his saddle, he weathered the storm and acted as if nothing would shake him.
The most amount of incompletions he's had in a game this season was against Ohio University, where he had seven. However, he finished that game with 347 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Outside of his nation-leading completion percentage, he is also tied for fourth in yards per attempt at 10.4, third in quarterback rating at 197.0 and tied for eighth in passing touchdowns with 13.
Head coach Ryan Day has been impressed with what he has seen from the first-year starter and the growth he has made from week to week.
"I think you're seeing his confidence improve every week. And how we do it is everything's thought out," Day said after the win over Minnesota. "Not everything always goes to plan. But we're very deliberate about how we try to bring along our quarterbacks. Sometimes we have to maybe put them in situations that they're maybe not ready for."
Sayin is continuing to trend upward, and he will need to remain sharp as the team prepares for some of the biggest tests of the season.
They will take on Wisconsin and Penn State in the next two games, with the game against the Badgers being on the road this weekend. The two team's will play at 3:30 p.m. EST from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.