Kayden McDonald Believes He Is Steal of the Draft After Texans Selection

If there was disappointment, it didn’t show. While it took longer than expected, it was no less meaningful.

This was Kayden McDonald the next day. Settled, reflective, and still very much himself after being selected early in the second round by the Houston Texans.

The hug with the commissioner was long. But more than anything, it felt like relief. The wait was over.

“Well, you know, things didn’t work out yesterday how I was supposed to go,” McDonald said on ESPN Radio. “But you got to believe in God’s plan. I know who I am as a player. I know who I am as a person.”

That belief carried him through a long first night in the green room, one where every pick came and went without hearing his name. He stayed. He waited. And when his moment finally came, he walked the stage with everything that built up along the way.

“I have no shame,” he said. “This is who I am. And I know I’m a great football player.”

That confidence quickly turned into conviction once the Texans made their move.

“They got the player they wanted. They traded it for me,” McDonald said. “Coach Ryans, he’s a players coach. I had a great conversation with him and they believe in me. I’m the steal of the draft.”

Under head coach DeMeco Ryans, Houston has built a defense defined by speed and aggression. McDonald sees himself fitting right into that identity, not just as a presence in the middle, but as someone who elevates the group around him.

“What I did at Ohio State, how I helped all those other guys,” he said, “imagine what I’m going to do for those guys now.”

That approach was built at Ohio State, where development is expected and nothing is handed out.

“Ohio State is just a factory every year,” McDonald said. “It starts with the process. You got to develop. You got to follow the program. You got to listen to your coaches. Everything comes into play. You got to make sacrifices to be great. It’s very hard at Ohio State.”

He also pointed to the impact of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, whose NFL-style system helped prepare him for this next step.

“It helped me a lot,” McDonald said. “Coach Patricia did a great job helping me throughout this process, talking to teams and helping them understand who I am and what they’re going to get.”

And what Houston is getting, in his mind, goes beyond the label some tried to place on him.

“I’m a complete player,” he said. “This year I felt like I was the best defensive tackle in the class. Things don’t always work out as planned the first day, but I know who I am.”

It’s why he stayed in the green room. It’s why the moment meant what it did. And it’s why, less than a day later, the focus had already shifted forward.

“I can’t wait to be a Houston Texan,” he said. “I’m from Texarkana, so my family will be right there. I always wanted to go to a great team.”