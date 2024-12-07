Kyle McCord Fires Yet Another Shot at Ohio State Buckeyes
After the 2023 college football season, things did not end well between the Ohio State Buckeyes and former starting quarterback Kyle McCord. The two sides parted ways and Ryan Day went out and found Will Howard to be his new starting qurterback.
McCord ended up finding a landing spot with the Syracuse Orange and the two sides moved on for the 2024 campaign.
Throughout the course of the season, there have been a lot of comparisons between McCord and Howard and a lot of monitoring of each other from both sides.
The former Ohio State quarterback has also not shied away from taking little jabs here and there at the Buckeyes.
Once again, McCord has spoken out, firing a major shot at Ohio State during a segment on the "Dan Le Batard Show."
"I know Coach Fran said it the other day. Everybody was trying to make it seem like I was the problem there and I think you see the results and I don't think you can say that now."
Of course, those comments are following the Buckeyes' fourth straight loss to the Michigan Wolverines. McCord did not hold any punches after seeing his former team lose "The Game."
McCord went on to have a huge season with Syracuse. While the jab at Ohio State wasn't appreciated, it is clear that he was not the main problem with the team last season.
During the 2024 campaign with the Orange, McCord ended up completing 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 4,326 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored three touchdowns on the ground. Those were impressive statistics to round out his college career.
Looking back at his 2023 season with the Buckeyes, he did not play bad. He completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. How anyone thought that he was the main problem was confusing to begin with.
Truthfully, Ohio State has a Ryan Day problem. That does not mean that fans will get what they're calling for, which is for the team to fire Day. However, he is definitely on the hot seat heading towards the 2025 season.
Hearing McCord come out and fire that jab is just a kick in the gut while they're down for Buckeyes fans. It hurts to hear, but he's definitely not wrong.