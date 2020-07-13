BuckeyesNow
Report: Malik Harrison Signs Rookie Deal with Baltimore Ravens

Brendan Gulick

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Malik Harrison has signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Schefter cited Harrison's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, in his report on Twitter. The Ravens have not announced the signing yet, and the terms of the deal were not reported by Schefter.

Harrison was picked by the Ravens in the third round (No. 98 overall) in last April's 2020 NFL Draft. He was paired with LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, who was a terrific defender for the national champion LSU Tigers. The Ravens also drafted JK Dobbins, who was Harrison's teammate at Ohio State. Dobbins already signed his rookie contract.

Harrison was a first team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 after he led the Ohio State defense with 75 tackles. He was second behind only Chase Young with 16.5 tackles for loss and he also registered 4.5 sacks. Harrison graded out as one of the top linebackers in the 2020 Draft Class, testing in the 77.2 percentile at the NFL Combine (according to 3sigmaathlete.com. The Ravens loved Harrison during his workout and interview process in Indianapolis.

“Well I think people put him in that box because he’s big. He’s almost 250 pounds,” said Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta back in April. “He’s got some length, he’s got some size, so people want to naturally assume that he’s that type of player, that he’s a big downhill thumper. He can do that, but I think he’s a little bit more versatile than people give him credit for. He is a good athlete, he ran a 4.66. He’s a good knee bender, he can play in space, he can run, he’s got good length.

“So I think he’s a guy that can be a three-down linebacker for us without question. He played really well this year for Ohio State, had a great season. And we think he complements Patrick Queen very well. We see two guys that should come in and really right away compete to play from day one. And I think that makes us better as a defense.”

Harrison was a quarterback in high school and his relentless pursuit and physicality made him one of the Buckeye's most valuable players. He is a former three-star recruit out of Walnut Ridge High School in Columbus, Ohio.

