BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Mark Emmert "very concerned" about fall sports this year

Staff Writer

With college football fast approaching, NCAA president Mark Emmert admitted Tuesday to being “very concerned” about fall sports happening – but he said he would feel better about a delayed start or shorter season.

"We do get to see what happens when people return to campus," he told ESPN. "You get to learn a lot from what's going on with professional sports. We get to see how the testing protocols emerge and how that can be more effective, especially if we can get antigen testing going, for keeping track of the virus on campuses. The fact a delay could provide us with time to do all that could be very, very useful.”

Emmert feels comfortable about a delay or a short season because it provides longer breaks between games and flexibility around schedules.

“If you have to quarantine a team or a big chunk of a team, you've got time to do that and you've got time to adjust ... I think having fewer contests and doing them over a delayed period of time could be very, very helpful."

This comes shortly after the NCAA Board of Governors began seriously considering the possibility of cancelling fall championships. Emmert is hopeful that championships in November can happen. If they are cancelled though, then teams can still play for conference championships.

"They could play for a conference championship if they could make it safe," he said. "The determination of our championships would be about whether or not we could bring together large groups of students in these kinds of environments and do it safely.”

Emmert sees the challenge in schools traveling across the country, especially with the MLB’s Miami Marlins recent COVID-19 outbreak. “I would be shocked if as we get into fall sports in college sports that we don't have this occur,” he stated. “It's not whether someone comes down with the virus, it's what you do when it happens in my opinion."

“We have 19,000 teams across the NCAA over all three seasons, and in the fall we'll run 22 championships. The idea of making that all fit into anything that looks like normal is a challenge to say the least."

The NCAA has a lot of final decisions to make, but time is quickly running out to make them.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Buckeyes Ranked Top 50 Players in America

Quarterback Justin Fields, offensive lineman Wyatt Daivs and cornerback Shaun Wade were all picked among the best players in the nation. Read more.

Staff Writer

Joe Burrow Signs NFL Rookie Contract

Joe Burrow won the Heisman last year at LSU after spending three seasons playing for Ohio State. Now, the No. 1 pick in the draft is under contract in Cincinnati. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Former Buckeye Alex Boone Eyes NFL Return

Ohio State All-American offensive lineman Alex Boone is reportedly returning to the NFL after being retired the last two seasons. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Basketball Standout Chris Livingston Returning to Akron Buchtel

Top national prospect, along with his twin brother, are going back to where they played as freshmen.

Adam Prescott

Buckeyes Announce Stadium Capacity, Game Day Restrictions

Ohio Stadium capacity will be at no more than 20% this fall. Read more about how this affects more than 44,000 season-ticket holders.

Brendan Gulick

Alabama Challenging Ohio State for Top 2021 Recruiting Class

Nick Saban's Crimson Tide have secured 10 commits since the beginning of June.

Adam Prescott

Could College Football Start Early?

There's been plenty of talk about the season being postponed, but the NCAA is granting schools a waiver to begin playing games on August 29. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Kaleb Wesson in NBA Combine, DaVon Hamilton on CoVID-19 List

Ohio State Basketball's Kaleb Wesson is invited to the NBA Combine, while former DT DaVon Hamilton is inactive in Jacksonville. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Focus on 2021 Defensive Line with Damon Payne to Alabama

Attention remains on J.T. Tuimoloau and Tywone Malone.

Adam Prescott

Buckeyes Offer Aidan Leigh, Younger Brother of 2021 Target Tristan Leigh

Prized offensive tackle recently included Buckeyes on top-five list.

Adam Prescott