Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Little Brother Set To Visit Ohio State Buckeyes

From one Harrison to another, Jett Harrison is set to visit Ohio State's campus this week for the first time.

Five-star wide receiver Jett Harrison is the younger brother of former Ohio State Buckeyes and current Arizona Cardinal wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Their father is three-time All-Pro first team member and one-time Super Bowl champion Marvin Harrison Sr. Jett Harrison is set to graduate high school in 2028, but the Buckeyes are doing their due diligence early.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day offered Jett a scholarship last May before his sophomore season began. Jett is entering his junior season this fall. There isn't another school the youngest Harrison brother should be more familiar with than Ohio State.

Central Catholic cornerback Xxavier Thomas (2) lines up across from St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison in the first half of the PIAA Class 6A football championship game at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Silver Spring Township, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jett Harrison opens up as No. 1

The initial Rivals300 list was released with Jett Harrison as the No. 1 receiver in his class. Harrison is 6-foot-1 with offers from Oregon, Penn State, and his dad's former university, Syracuse. Marvin Harrison Sr. played football at Syracuse from 1992 to 1995.

Harrison Sr. was drafted with the 19th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. Penn State is geographically closest to where Jett Harrison attends high school at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s younger brother Jett ranks No. 1 in the initial 2028 Rivals300. The five-star wide receiver will visit Ohio State this weekend. https://t.co/CSMgpJ6FHY — Eleven Warriors (@11W) March 23, 2026

Harrison is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2028 class according to 247Sports' composite ranking system. St. Joseph Prep's head coach Messay Hailemariam spoke with Rivals recently to discuss what makes Jett Harrison an unbelievable talent.

"“He is completely the real deal...He runs routes really well. He will block. He will do what it takes to be in position. He’ll be a great decoy. Our secondary was like that this past year and he literally made incredible catches in key situations."

Jett has a lineage of dominance to follow whenever he reaches the collegiate level. His head coach clearly thinks his talent and mindset is up for all the tasks that come with the expectations.

How Jett has performed in high school so far

Jett Harrison caught 50 passes for 849 receiving yards and a ridiculous 20 touchdowns last fall. His freshman season was another dominant one as well. Harrison caught ten receiving touchdowns and earned Freshman All-American honors from MaxPreps.

Jett Harrison (Brother of Marvin Harrison Jr.) is built DIFFERENT.



Harrison, a composite 5-star recruit, recently went off for 4 receiving TD’s in a SINGLE game.



Marvin Harrison Jr. (Cardinals WR) reportedly believes Jett is an “even better WR” than he was.



Harrison is… pic.twitter.com/WApB49EEK1 — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 18, 2025

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. will be making his Ohio State debut as a freshman this fall. Henry won't be eligible for the NFL Draft until his junior season, which just so happens to be Jett Harrison's freshman season.

The youngest Harrison has the chance to form one of the most dominant receiving duos in, not only Ohio State football history, but college football history as well.