The Ohio State Buckeyes have received some big news ahead of The Game.

On Monday, Nov. 23, it was announced that the Michigan Wolverines would be starting quarterback Bryce Underwood this weekend when the two sides match up in the regular-season finale. The Buckeyes and Wolverines will clash at noon EST from The Shoe.

Underwood, who has struggled for most of the 2026 season, will be given an opportunity to regain trust from the program in one of the most watched rivalries in the sport.

But the underperforming Buckeyes will look to put Underwood's stock further in the dirt.

NEW: Michigan will start QB Bryce Underwood against Ohio State, Kyle Whittingham announced. https://t.co/LD2wQw3rcv pic.twitter.com/Xhd3KrYwKw — On3 (@On3) November 23, 2026

A Chance For the Buckeyes To Capitalize Early

After being benched for the middle part of the season, Underwood regained his starting spot from true freshman Tommy Carr.

Carr wasn't necessarily playing badly, but the difference between the two wasn't enough to warrant benching Underwood for the rest of the season, especially with Ohio State on the schedule for the final game.

The highly paid signal caller also helped lead the Wolverines to a triple overtime win this past weekend over UCLA, throwing 11 completions for 127 yards and one score, improving the team's record to 6-5 on the year.

Underwood now sits at 1,077 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions, all while completing just 54.5% of his passes.

Ohio State's passing defense, which ranks 30th in college football, giving up 194 passing yards per game, will have to find a way to get at Underwood early. If they are able to get him out of the pocket and away from his initial reads, they will be able to grab early momentum.

Underwood has only passed for over 200 yards in a game twice this season, with the first being a blowout win over UTEP and the second being a loss to Iowa to start conference play.

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He has also not completed more than 19 passes in a single game, with that number alone pointing towards the Wolverines being likely to lean into the rushing attack this weekend.

Controlling the time of possession and keeping Underwood's passing game selective is going to be the key for Michigan to come out on top. The more times the Wolverines' coaching staff puts Underwood in positions to make mistakes, the more he will.

Ohio State will have to find a way to interrupt that early flow the Wolverines try to establish in the running game, especially if the offense can get up and force them to adjust and throw the football more.

Underwood's Last Appearance Against Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) hits Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In one of the most eye-popping statistical performances of recent memory, Underwood's last meeting with Ohio State saw him throw 18 passes, completing just eight for 63 total yards.

That meeting came last November on the 29th, with the Wolverines falling 27-9.

The coaching staff turning the keys of the offense back to Underwood, though, shows trust that he has what it takes to scribble over the previous result and write a new storyline, this time, in Columbus.

Kyle Whittingham speaking at his press conference 30 minutes ago:



"Bryce is the guy [against Ohio State]. Bryce is the guy and Tommy is No. 2, and barring any unforeseen getting dinged up in practice or something like that, that's how it'll be." https://t.co/7iTCsQQaq5 — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 23, 2026

Now that the Buckeyes have confirmation they will be facing Underwood instead of Carr, the game planning begins.

Head coach Ryan Day has plenty of experience going up against the Wolverines, and with hopes of ending the year on a high note, he will have to pull out all the tricks. The Buckeyes cannot fall flat, especially with Underwood's struggles being so heavily documented this season.

The Buckeyes seem to have the edge, at least from the outside looking in, but all it takes is one breakout game from Underwood and the reputation of a program that has felt untouchable could come crashing down in one weekend.