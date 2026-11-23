Before I get too deep into the article, a true confession - math has never really been my strong point. I would not characterize that math and I are enemies, but more in a constant state of detente. With that being said, here are some figures to keep in mind as THE GAME will be the focus for the next week.

In Ohio Stadium

8 years (!)

- Since Ohio State's last home win over Michigan (November 24, 2018). For those of you who may have forgotten, 2020 was not played due to COVID. And Ohio State fans certainly recall what happened in 2022 and 2024.

For those of you wondering...that comes out to 2,926 days. As I wrote up above, feel free to check my work on the math.

Jim Tressel

9-1 versus Michigan, with no losses in Ohio Stadium. Ryan Day, who has never beaten Michigan at home as Ohio State's head coach, may want to ask Coach Tressel for some inspiration heading into THE GAME.

"I thank God every day—he made me a Buckeye."



🗣️ Jim Tressel pic.twitter.com/aSSLReCFcl — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 5, 2026

36 Years

The last time Michigan was able to defeat Ohio State three consecutive times in Ohio Stadium. Painful memories, but here they were...

1986: Michigan 26–24

1988: Michigan 34–31

1990: Michigan 16–13

And for those of you wondering...that comes out to 13,149 days.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

39 Years

For those of you who are curious, that was the last time Ohio State turned down a bowl bid after a disappointing season.

In 1987, Ohio State fired Earle Bruce in the days leading up to THE GAME. Even though Ohio State was able to rally behind Coach Bruce and win on the road 23-20 against Michigan, the Ohio State administration officially decided to turn down an invitation to play in The 1987 Sun Bowl.

Could Ohio State turn down a bowl bid? Personally, I believe that is doubtful, as The Big Ten has contractual obligations to bowl games, while Notre Dame had the leverage of being an independent and did not have any conference consequences to deal with in 2025, as the Buckeyes would potentially face. Mark this down under "to be determined".

60 Years

Next week will be the first Ohio State-Michigan game since *1966* where both teams had four losses.



Last time one had four losses and the other had five: 1959. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 22, 2026

176

The number of yards Nebraska was able to rush for against Ohio State's defense.

120

The number of yards Michigan was able to rush for against UCLA's defense.

$7.7 million

That is the dollar figure remaining on Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's contract, if Ohio State decides to move on from him after this season. Ohio State is paying Matt Patricia $3.75 million for the 2026 season. When asked after the Nebraska loss if he still had confidence in Matt Patricia, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said, “We don't have a choice. We've got to get this thing together next week to go win this game.”

The Bottom Line

Some rivalries are measured in wins and losses. This one is measured in decades, droughts, records and memories. And in 2026, the numbers tell a story all their own.

