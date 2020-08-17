SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Mike Conley Leaves NBA Bubble and Tevin Carter Includes Ohio State in Top 5

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 17, 2020.

Conley Leaves NBA Bubble
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley left the Orlando bubble at Disney World Sunday morning and returned to Columbus for the birth of his son, Elijah. He and his wife, Mary, now have two boys and reside in Central Ohio during the offseason.

Utah occupies the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and is scheduled to begin its first-round series Monday afternoon against fellow Buckeye alum Keita Bates-Diop and the Denver Nuggets. Conley will obviously miss that contest but hopes to rejoin the Jazz at some point.

For approved departures (such as this), if a player leaves for fewer than seven days and tests negative on each day that he is not inside the bubble, he would have to quarantine for four days upon returning.

Buckeyes in Top Five for 2022 Quarterback
Tevin Carter (Memphis, Tenn./Kirby) listed Ohio State in his top-five schools this past weekend despite not appearing to have an offer just yet from the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-3 signal caller, nicknamed “Gunslinger,” certainly does not lack confidence… as evident by saying back in February that he think he’ll be better than Dwayne Haskins.

Carter, rated a top-10 player in the state, listed Ohio State alongside Tennessee, Florida, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. He was originally scheduled to make an unofficial visit to Columbus back in late April before the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Buckeyes have already offered four 2022 quarterbacks. Top overall prospect Quinn Ewers just committed to Texas but Maalik Murphy (Gardena, Calif.), Steven Angeli (Oradell, N.J.) and Gunner Stockton (Tiger, Ga.) are available.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

