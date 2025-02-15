Minnesota Vikings Predicted to Trade Back for Ohio State Buckeyes Star
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ohio State Buckeyes have a lot of talented players that will end up being drafted. On both sides of the football, they are sending some very good players to play on Sunday's.
One of those talented players is defensive lineman Tyleik Williams.
Williams is widely expected to end up being a first round pick. If he does not go in the first round, he will not slide past the second round.
That being said, the question becomes, where could Williams end up landing in the draft?
CBS Sports has released a new mock draft that has a major trade happening in the latter stages of the first round. They have the Minnesota Vikings trading the No. 24 overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs and moving down to No. 31 overall.
With that No. 31 overall selection, they have the Vikings selecting Williams to shore up their defensive front.
He would be an excellent fit in Minnesota. Williams brings the ability to break down an opposing offensive line, get after the quarterback, and help against the run.
During the 2024 college football season with Ohio State, Williams racked up 46 total tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks and a defended pass. Those numbers do not show the full impact that he makes on a game, but they were still solid.
NFL.com has compared him to current Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill. That comparison would project Williams to be a highly impactful piece for whoever drafts him.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and nearly 330 pounds, Williams would bring great size and athleticism to the defensive line for the Vikings. He's the kind of presence that they need and this scenario would be perfect for both parties.
While there is a long time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft, Minnesota is a team to keep an eye on as a potential suitor for Williams.
