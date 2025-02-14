Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Drops Bold Statement About New OC
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to make an amazing run to a national championship win during the 2024 college football season.
Despite fans losing their minds when Ohio State finished the regular season losing to Michigan, the team was able to stick together and achieve their ultimate goal of winning it all.
Following the national championship, the Buckeyes faced more adversity. Both defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly opted to leave the program for jobs elsewhere.
To replace them, Day decided to promote Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator and he brought in former Detroit Lions head coach and New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to be his new defensive coordinator.
Speaking about Hartline, Day sent out a very bold message. He clearly believes that Hartline is going to be an elite offensive coordinator in year one.
“Now, he’s going to be coordinator. Now he’s going to call plays. That loyalty and that patience is going to pay off, and I think he’s going to be the best coordinator in the country," Day said
Hartline could have left and found an offensive coordinator job elsewhere. He could have let his ambition get the best of him and missed out on this opportunity.
Instead, he continued showing loyalty to Day and Ohio State. Now, he's being rewarded for that loyalty.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Hartline has a very talented offense to work with. Julian Sayin is expected to be the starting quarterback and will have Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate as his top two wide receivers. James Peoples and CJ Donaldson are expected to be a lethal one-two punch at running back.
There are a lot of reasons for Buckeyes fans to feel that their team has a chance to repeat as champions. It won't be easy, but the talent and coaching staff are both elite.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Hartline does during his first year calling the plays. He's an elite offensive mind and he has earned this opportunity.
Hopefully, he does an amazing job and makes Ohio State fans forget about the elite season that Kelly had in 2024.
