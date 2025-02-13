Former Player Issues Strong Take on Ohio State Buckeyes DC Matt Patricia
The Ohio State Buckeyes officially made their choice at defensive coordinator on Wednesday. Former Detroit Lions head coach and New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia ended up being Ryan Day's pick.
At one point in time, Patricia was a top up-and-coming defensive coordinator in the NFL. That led to him getting a head coaching job with the Lions.
Unfortunately, his tenure as a head coach did not go well. He has not held the same respect since his time in Detroit.
Despite some of the negativity that has surrounded Ohio State's move to hire him, one of Patricia's former players has spoken out with a strong defense of his old coach.
Former NFL linebacker Bobby Carpenter has spoken out with a strong message to Buckeyes fans. He thinks that Patricia will end up being a good hire.
"For those Buckeye fans who don’t like the hire…for whatever reason, (I) played for Matty P in New England. He’s as smart and measured as you’ll find. Great communicator and incredibly creative. It didn’t work in Detroit as a HC…happens to a lot of coordinators…but he’s not hired at the HC so don’t worry about that," Carpenter wrote.
This should bring some comfort to Ohio State fans. Carpenter speaking out with such a high opinion about Patricia bodes well for his future with the Buckeyes.
Replacing Jim Knowles will be no easy job. Patricia will be facing a lot of pressure. However, his experience will help him deal with the high expectations.
If Day did not feel comfortable that Patricia was the best possible candidate for the job, he wouldn't have hired him. That alone should give Ohio State fans reason to believe in the move.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Patricia is able to do with the talented defensive roster that the Buckeyes have put together. Hopefully, he can prove all of the doubters wrong in year one.
