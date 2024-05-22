Nadine Muzerall Signs Five-Year Extension with Ohio State Women's Hockey
Ohio State Buckeyes women's hockey head coach Nadine Muzerall is here to stay.
Muzerall signed a five-year extension on Monday, tying her to the Buckeyes through the 2028-29 season. Ohio State Senior Deputy Director of Athletics Janine Oman shared a statement on behalf of her department after the signing was announced.
"We are thrilled to extend Nadine's contract and have her continue to lead our women's hockey program," Oman said. "She has set a new standard for women's hockey at Ohio State and in a short time shaped this program into a perennial national title contender. Not only has she developed great hockey players, but also excellent students and leaders off the ice. We are excited to see what's to come for this program and its student-athletes under her continued leadership."
Muzerall has amassed an impressive 195-73-19 record as the leader of the Buckeyes. The former collegiate hockey star is a five-time recipient of the WCHA's Coach of the Year award.
"It's truly an honor to get to lead this program and I want to thank Janine Oman and Gene Smith for trusting me with that responsibility," Muzerall said. "I am proud of what we've built here over the last eight seasons but know that there is still much for us to achieve as a program. I look forward to continuing to develop our program into one of the nation's elite."
Muzerall has led Ohio State to two national championships (2022 and 2024), and five NCAA tournaments since taking over the program in 2016.