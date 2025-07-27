Former Ohio State QB Commit Gets Candid on Spurning Buckeyes
There was a time when it looked like Dylan Raiola would be the Ohio State Buckeyes' quarterback of the future, as the five-star prospect committed to Ohio State in May 2022 before decommitting from the Buckeyes later that year.
It was a crushing blow for Ohio State, especially after seeing Raiola eventually commit to Big Ten rival Nebraska (after also decommitting from Georgia). However, Raiola's debut campaign as Cornhuskers starter was not exactly impressive, as he threw 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024. That included going 21-for-32 with 152 yards and a pick in a loss to the Buckeyes last October.
Ohio State won't be seeing Nebraska in 2025 (not on its regular-season schedule, anyway), but Raiola was still asked about the Buckeyes at Big Ten media day.
The former Buckeyes commit opened up on Ryan Day and Ohio State, but clearly seems content in his current circumstances.
“It was just a decision that myself and my family made. I'm not gonna go too deep into that just because I'm just gonna be present where I'm at now,” Raiola told reporters. “I still have a lot of respect for Coach Day and his program, but yeah, I'm happy at Nebraska.”
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Raiola threw for 2,819 yards while completing 67.1 percent of his passes last season, eventually leading Nebraska to a win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Now, the Buckeyes will be fielding a first-time starter under center themselves, as redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Sayin — a former five-star recruit in his own right — will likely be taking snaps for Ohio State in its Week 1 matchup against Texas next month.
