Michigan Player Seems Like He's Lying About Ohio State Flag Planting Incident
The Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Michigan Wolverines for the fourth straight time last season, and after the game had concluded, Michigan players ran back out onto the field and planted a Wolverines flag in the middle of the Shoe, which resulted in a brawl between the two sides.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore was one of the primary culprits involved in the incident, and at Big Ten media day, he tried to downplay the whole affair.
"A lot of people think I was trying to actually plant the flag. I wasn't trying to plant the flag," Moore told reporters. "I was actually trying to run around the field with the flag. And as (I was) running around with the flag, I got pushed and things like that. So I ended up talking trash -- next thing next. The flag ended up coming off my head. And a whole scuffle turned out."
So basically, the flag just magically fell out of Moore's hands and planted in the middle of the field? Seems rather fishy.
"I feel like I could have did a better job as a leader of not letting that get out like that. Pretty much just celebrating with my teammates and things like that," Moore added. "But at the same time, I feel like that right there is pretty much why people come to Michigan or Ohio State."
Moore's point about the rivalry is understandable, but he had to know that nothing good would come of either planting the flag or running around the field with it (if that's really what he was trying to do) in such a heated moment.
Ohio State ultimately went on to win the national championship last season, but the Buckeyes would obviously love to end their losing streak to Michigan in 2025. Even with the title, Ohio State's run of defeats against the Wolverines is definitely a stain.
