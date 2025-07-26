Former Ohio State Star Gets Brutally Honest on Gigantic Contract
The Ohio State Buckeyes are known as "Wide Receiver U" for a reason, and New York Jets star Garrett Wilson is one of their best current examples on the NFL level.
Wilson enjoyed an impressive three-year stretch at Ohio State between 2019 and 2021, with his best season coming during his final campaign when he hauled in 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was then selected by the Jets with the 10th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Since making the jump to the professional level, Wilson has been brilliant, having logged three straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career. Not only that, but he just earned himself a four-year, $130 million contract extension from New York, which wasted no time making a move on him.
However, the 25-year-old still has a heck of a lot more to accomplish, and he understands that his gigantic NFL contract is only the start of it.
"I feel like I haven't done anything," Wilson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "I want to play meaningful football."
Wilson is definitely being a bit humble there. He caught 101 passes for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, and back in 2022, he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Of course, the Ohio State product is yet to make the playoffs in the Big Apple, but that is hardly his fault considering how poor Jets management has been for quite some time.
Wilson will now be catching passes from Justin Fields — his former Buckeyes teammate — in 2025, so we will see if this represents an even bigger year of prosperity for the Chicago native.
