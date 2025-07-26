Michigan Defender Takes Aim at Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith does not like the Michigan Wolverines. He has made that abundantly clear, and given the fierce rival between the two Big Ten titans, it's expected.
Smith recently said that Ohio State will not be losing to Michigan this time around following the Buckeyes' deflating 13-10 loss to the Wolverines at the Shoe back in November. That represented Ohio State's fourth straight defeat at the hands of the Team Up North.
Then you have Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore, who has certainly been doing a lot of talking lately. From saying that the Buckeyes' national championship shouldn't count to offering some odd thoughts on the flag-planting incident, Moore has had quite a lot to say.
Well, the senior pass rusher has also fired a warning shot at Smith, referencing the comments the superstar playmaker made regarding the upcoming 2025 matchup.
"All I can say to that is see y'all in November," Moore told reporters at Big Ten media day. "If that's how he feels, that's how he feels, but when November comes around and it's time to play, we're going to see."
Smith logged five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown against Michigan last season, a relatively tame performance for the 19-year-old given how explosive he was throughout the rest of the campaign. So, credit to the Wolverines for containing him.
But will Michigan be fortunate enough to hold Smith in check twice in a row? That seems like it may be an exercise in futility, but as Moore stated, we will find out in a few months.
