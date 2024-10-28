Nebraska QB Fires Shot At Ohio State Fans
The Ohio State Buckeyes survived a scare against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Saturday, eking out a 21-17 win over their Big Ten rivals.
Afterward, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (a former Ohio State commit) took some shots at the Buckeyes fans for their behavior during the afternoon.
"The bottles being thrown is just, I don't know, it kind of feels like it disrespects football and the nature of it," Raiola said post-game, via Thomas Goldkamp of ON 3. "It happened and we had to get away from it, but nah, it was loud. It was a cool environment. But we knew that coming in."
Throwing debris on to the field is never a good look, so Raiola actually makes a pretty salient point. And to be fair, Raiola did say it was a "cool environment," so it's not like it was all bad.
But you would hope the fans would behave themselves better.
Raiola went 21-for-32 with 152 yards and an interception while carrying the ball nine times for 31 yards during Nebraska's loss.
The 19-year-old committed to play for Ohio State in 2022 before reneging on his verbal agreement and re-opening his recruitment.
Raiola then committed to Georgia in May 2023, but once again backed out before finally linking up with the Cornhuskers in December of that year.
The freshman has thrown for 1,744 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 66.1 percent of his passes this season.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes improved to 6-1 with their victory and will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions next weekend.