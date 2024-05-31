NFL Analyst Gives Bold Prediction For Ex Buckeyes QB Justin Fields And Steelers
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was drafted by the Chicago Bears to be the future of the franchise. After a failed experiment at quarterback before with North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears were ready to move on, and start over with Fields.
But just as they gave no support to Trubisky, Fields got little help in Chicago with a lackluster offensive line and sub-par receiving corps. Now, Fields is in Pittsburgh, allegedly serving as the backup to veteran Russell Wilson.
But Fields is on record saying he's not content as the backup and plans to compete for the starting job against Wilson. And one NFL analyst thinks Fields will take over as the starter by mid-season.
Louis Riddick said on ESPN, that he thinks Fields fits the offense better.
“I don’t think they’re going to need a two-quarterback system… Justin Fields is going to take over probably halfway through the season because this offense is tailor-made for exactly what he needs.”
Interestingly, Wilson has suggested that the Steelers could be a two-quarterback team, with Fields serving in a "slash" capacity, playing wideout and running the ball too.
"Justin is obviously one of the most talented guys in the NFL,” Wilson said. “You know all the things he can do. The player, the quarterback that he is. He’s dynamic. It’s all about us winning. That’s the focus. I think it would strike fear in some defenses, that’s for sure.”
While there's no question that Wilson nearing the end of his career, while Fields hopes to begin is after a forgettable stint in Chicago, Wilson has the prior experience as a starter. If the Steelers go with Wilson to start the season and he struggles, the leash should be short. And we could see Fields under center sooner than later.