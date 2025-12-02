NFL Draft analyst declares Ohio State's Arvell Reese as top prospect in 2026
As the college football season continues to wind down and preparation for the NFL Draft intensifies, more and more focus is shifted towards the most highly coveted recruits, and a few Ohio State Buckeyes names’ keep popping up.
ESPN recently published a lengthy piece discussing some of the top prospects for next year’s draft, authored by a handful of their draft specialists. And -- for at least one of them -- there is no question regarding who the best overall prospect is, no matter the position.
For ESPN’s Jordan Reid, Ohio State’s Arvell Reese is the best draft prospect available for the 2026 NFL Draft, with him stating:
“Reese has been arguably the most consistent player on a loaded Ohio State defense, which has allowed the fewest points in the FBS (7.8 per game). Reese wasn't on scouts' radars entering the season but has seen his stock skyrocket after posting 61 tackles and 6.5 sacks this season. He has a unique combination of bend and power that has prompted questions about where he projects best at the next level. Because of that blend of traits and the flashes that he has shown as a defensive end, I believe Reese fits better as an edge rusher, where he can use his play strength to wreak havoc.”
In talking about Reese, however, Matt Miller pointed out that teams are undoubtedly viewing him more as an edge rusher prospect than a pure off the ball linebacker, writing:
“Reese is a great example of a player who will make the transition from a college stack linebacker to a full-time pass rusher role, a la Micah Parsons or Abdul Carter. At 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds, Reese has impressed this season with his dominant first step off the edge, which he couples with power in his hands to allow him to run through blockers. Reese has the best pass-rush traits of any edge rusher in the class despite never playing the position on a full-time basis.”
Furthermore, Reid also suggests that as a group, the linebackers could be the strongest position group in all of the draft, even if we take Reese out of the equation and place him with the edge rushers.
“I'm going with linebacker. I'm extremely high on this class. It not only has strong names at the top but also depth throughout. Arvell Reese (Ohio State) is my No. 1 prospect, but I have him ranked at edge rusher. So, Sonny Styles -- Reese's Ohio State teammate -- is my top-ranked player at the position, followed closely by CJ Allen (Georgia). Both project as mid-to-late first-round picks.”
Edge rushers are considered premium positions, unlike linebackers, so the draft value for a blue chip prospect is higher at that spot. That’s how valuable being able to disrupt the passer is in the modern NFL.
Reese has been an absolute revelation for the Buckeyes this season, and his draft stock has skyrocketed through the roof in recent weeks to the point where he has become a popular choice for the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall on multiple mock drafts, including work published by CBS Sports, The Athletic and USA TODAY.
If, indeed Tennessee gets to pick first overall for the second straight year, one has to admit that getting a player that can get after the quarterback has to be high on the list of needs for the Titans, one year after taking a passer with the top pick. Without playing in a rushing role full-time, Reese has already collected 6.5 sacks for the year, and he’s up for the Butkus and the Lombardi Awards.
Should the Titans, or any other team picking first overall, zero in on Reese as the first player taken in next year’s draft, he would become Ohio State’s first player selected at the top spot since Orlando Pace in 1997, and fourth overall in the history of the draft, following in the footsteps of Tom Cousineau (1979), Dan Wilkinson (1994) and Pace, adding one more feather to head coach Ryan Day’s cap during his illustrious tenure.