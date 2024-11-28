NFL Legend Has Shocking Suggestion for Former Ohio State Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes are fully focused on their upcoming matchup on Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. While the fans are locked into that game as well, there are a lot of interesting things happening with former Ohio State stars in the NFL right now as well.
One of the most intriguing former Buckeyes in the NFL right now is quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields had a strong start to the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their starting quarterback. He has moved back to the bench since Russell Wilson returned from injury.
However, his future is bright after showing off major improvements to begin the year.
Now, one former NFL legend has spoken out with a shocking suggestion for how Pittsburgh could utilize Fields without him playing the quarterback position.
Ben Roethlisberger stated boldly that he'd like to see Fields play some wide receiver.
"I would like to see, line him up at receiver a couple times," Roethlisberger said. "Put him at different spots. Because what that does, even if you don’t do anything with it, again, anytime that you can force an opponent to spend five minutes on something that they might never see, it takes them away from preparing for what they will see. You could put [Fields] out a receiver and hand the ball to Najee. Like, you were gonna run a normal play. But having him a receiver now makes you think like, ‘Okay, are they gonna throw it to him? Are they gonna run a reverse pass to him?"
Needless to say, that's a strange suggestion. It's also one that is a bit disrespectful to Fields.
Making the quarterback who is about to hit free agency and have an opportunity to look for a starting job play wide receiver and put him in a position to get hurt would not be a good look. Fields getting hurt would put an end to another team viewing him as a potential franchise quarterback in free agency this offseason.
Hopefully, this isn't something that the Steelers even consider. Fields is too talented of a quarterback to start switching him to different positions.
All Ohio State fans should keep an eye on Fields. He seems close to being ready to break out as a quarterback in the NFL.
While he may not have lived up to the hype so far at the professional level, throwing out this idea of playing him at wide receiver is going too far with it. Fields must focus on his future and figure out the best place to take his talents to have a chance to prove he's a starting caliber quarterback.