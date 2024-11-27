Steelers Legend Makes Bold Justin Fields Suggestion
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to utilize their Justin Fields package, but while they found success the first week they used it, their second attempt was much less successful. After putting Fields out there to win a game against the Baltimore Ravens, the strategy had the opposite effect against the Cleveland Browns, which sparked questions about how effective it can be.
Well, one Steelers legend has made a suggestion to try and utilize the athletic quarterback a little better. The only thing, is that it wouldn't be at quarterback.
Future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger tossed out the suggestion on his podcast, 'Footbahlin' that the Steelers should put Fields at wide receiver from time to time, trying to get the most out of his speed and agility, while not keeping his abilities one-dimensional.
"I would like to see, line him up at receiver a couple times," Roethlisberger said. "Put him at different spots. Because what that does, even if you don’t do anything with it, again, anytime that you can force an opponent to spend five minutes on something that they might never see, it takes them away from preparing for what they will see. You could put [Fields] out a receiver and hand the ball to Najee. Like, you were gonna run a normal play. But having him a receiver now makes you think like, ‘Okay, are they gonna throw it to him? Are they gonna run a reverse pass to him?"
Fields and head coach Mike Tomlin have made it known their plans for the mobile quarterback are week-to-week, and it depends on the gameplan of the offense. When the packages will be used are random, which would likely be the case if he started moving around the lineup.
While Fields may not like the idea, it could make some sense. However, getting players to move away from the QB position is never easy in the NFL.
At the same time, heading into Week 13 isn't the best time to start working a player at a new position. Which could lead to obstacles with the move.
It could work, though, and Roethlisberger makes a good point about keeping the defense on their toes. Plus, with the Steelers needing to find a spark on offense, having one of their best players be more available isn't a bad thought to have.
Will it happen? We'll see.
