Ryan Day Explains Why Ohio State Produces Top NFL Talent at Buckeyes Pro Day

Ohio State’s Pro Day wasn’t just about draft prospects. It was a reflection of a program built to consistently produce NFL-ready talent.

Head coach Ryan Day made that clear after workouts wrapped in Columbus, pointing not only to this year’s draft class, but also to the next wave of players already developing within the program and former Buckeyes who have gone on to excel in the NFL.

An NFL pipeline in place

Day praised his players for their Pro Day performances, but also specifically highlighted younger talent like Carnell Tate, Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, and Caden Curry, who are all juniors.

“For them to be ready to where they are right now in three years says a lot about what we do here,” Day said.

Day emphasized that their development reflects a standard at Ohio State that prepares players early for the next level.

“We’re held to a very high standard of how we do things,” he said. “We’re the face of the university. That translates really well to the NFL. I think it’s easy for organizations to look at our guys and project what they’re gonna look like going on to their teams.”

Day also credited his players’ ability to understand schemes on both sides of the ball and execute quickly—traits he believes allow them to make an impact as early as their rookie seasons. He added that Ohio State’s staff, which includes coaches with NFL experience, further helps bridge that transition.

Pro Day in Columbus ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AUmtIweOYe — Hanna Williford (@hanna_williford) March 25, 2026

Younger players take advantage of the moment

Ohio State also continued a newer Pro Day tradition, allowing younger players to participate alongside draft-eligible prospects.

Quarterbacks Tavien St. Clair and Julian Sayin, along with wide receiver Brandon Inniss, were among those who took part—gaining valuable exposure and experience in a setting typically reserved for NFL-bound players.

“We try to make it loose and let those guys have some fun and smile a little bit,” Day said. “Enjoy it, this is an opportunity that doesn’t come very often.”

More than just football

Day stressed that building strong character is just as important as preparing players for the NFL.

He pointed to leaders like Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese as examples of the type of people Ohio State aims to develop.

“We have guys like Caleb, Sonny, and Arvell and all these guys where if I’m a seven-year-old kid living in Columbus, Ohio I can look at these guys and say that’s who I want to be someday,” Day said. “And it’s their responsibility to be role models.”

For Day, that combination of talent, preparation and character continues to define Ohio State’s presence at the next level.