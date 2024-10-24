NFL Scout Offers Huge Prediction, Comparison for Ohio State Star WR
Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have a lot of players heading to the next level. One of those players will be standout wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka chose to return to Ohio State for one more season this year. He easily could have declared for the draft last year and would have been playing on Sunday's this season. However, he had unfinished business to take care of with the Buckeyes.
His decision to return is going to pay off well for him. Egbuka projects to be one of the top wide receivers taken in the 2025 draft.
So far this season, Egbuka has caught 40 passes for 526 yards and six touchdowns. Along with star freshman Jeremiah Smith, he has formed one of the most lethal wide receiver duos in the nation.
While the NFL Draft is a long time from now, an NFL scout who works for an AFC franchise spoke to me about Egbuka. He offered a major prediction about the Ohio State star's future in the NFL and offered a massive comparison for the wideout.
"Many are sold on Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan being the best wide receiver in the 2025 class, but I'm not one of them. Personally, I think Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State is going to be the best. He has big playmaking ability, but he can also be an elite possession player."
Not only did he offer that prediction for Egbuka, he also revealed an NFL wide receiver that he thinks Egbuka can play like at the next level.
"He strikes me as an Amon-Ra St. Brown kind of player. I think that's exactly the kind of impact player he can be at the professional level. He has room to grow, but he's going to be a guy that comes in as a rookie and plays a big-time role, just like St. Brown did with Detroit."
Those are some big words of praise.
Currently, a lot of writers and analysts are projecting Egbuka to be a first-round pick. Most of the projections have him going in the middle of the first round.
With a strong finish to the 2024 season, Egbuka could work his way up towards the top 10.
Egbuka is just one of the many Buckeyes players who are going to be on NFL teams next year. A few others are Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock, Donovan Jackson, Jack Sawyer, Quinshon Judkins, and TreyVeyon Henderson.
Hopefully, Ohio State is able to take full advantage of having so many NFL talents on its roster and make a national championship run. Only time will tell if they can accomplish that goal, but Egbuka will be a huge part of deciding where their season ends up going.