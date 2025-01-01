Notable Analyst Drops Massive Take About Ohio State Buckeyes' Chances
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Oregon Ducks later this afternoon. Both teams are elite national championship contenders, but only one of them will see their season continue today.
Earlier this season, Ohio State ended up losing a heartbreaker to Oregon by a final score of 32-31. The Buckeyes came up just short on the final drive of the game and time ran out on them before they could attempt a potential game-winning field goal.
From that game, it was very clear that these two teams were evenly matched. Nothing has changed since that game and today's matchup offers a good chance to be a playoff classic.
Ryan Day and Dan Lanning are two of the best head coaches in the nation. They happen to have the two most talented rosters in the nation on paper.
Now, they are set to square off in the biggest game of the weekend.
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy spoke out about Ohio State. He dropped a very bold statement about the team and believes that no one can beat the Buckeyes if they play to their potential.
"Ryan Day's team has the highest ceiling," McElroy said. "Which means they're the best. If they play their A-game, no one is beating them. They're going to have to play down to the level of the competition for someone to overtake them and the good news is, we've already seen Oregon do that."
Offensively, Ohio State is loaded. They have Will Howard under center, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield, Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith, and Carnell Tate out wide, and a very strong offensive line. There are no other offenses with the kind of talent that the Buckeyes have.
Defensively, they're loaded with NFL talent as well. There is no reason that the Ohio State defense can't continue it's impressive play from last week and perform much better this time around against Oregon.
Of course, the Buckeyes still have to prove it on the field. They have looked like the dominant national championship contender at times, but have also had games where they didn't look like a playoff team.
Day has to have the right game plan in place and the players need to execute it.
All of that being said, Ohio State played a nearly perfect game last time out against the Tennessee Volunteers. If they play that same brand of football with a very similar game plan, the Buckeyes should have a strong chance to come out on top today.